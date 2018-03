March 26 (Reuters) - ATLAS ESTATES LTD:

* FY NET PROFIT 11.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 35.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 32.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS 7.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT OF 10.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT BOOSTED BY CANCELLATION OF BANK LOAN IN AMOUNT OF 19.5 MILLION EUROS