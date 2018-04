April 24 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Ltd:

* ATLAS MARA LTD - APPOINTMENT OF JOHN STALEY TO POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE 1 MAY 2018.

* ATLAS MARA LTD - REPORTED 2017 NET INCOME OF $45.4 MILLION VERSUS $8.4 MILLION IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: