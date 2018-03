March 29 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR YEAR TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* COST SAVINGS ACHIEVED FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LEVELS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED TO MARKET.

* ‍COST SAVINGS ACHIEVED FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LEVELS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED​