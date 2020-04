BRIEF-Atlas Pearls Says To Reduce Number Of Permanent Staff In Perth Office

April 2 (Reuters) - Atlas Pearls Ltd:

* TAKEN IMMEDIATE ACTION TO REDUCE NUMBER OF PERMANENT STAFF IN PERTH OFFICE

* REDUCED PLANNED HARVEST FOR REST OF 2019/20 BY 70,000 PEARLS

* THESE UNPRECEDENTED TIMES ARE IMPACTING ON MANAGEMENT OF ATLAS’S OPERATIONS AND ARRANGEMENTS FOR SELLING CO’S FINISHED PRODUCTS

* REDUCED REMUNERATION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, BOARD, AUSTRALIAN OFFICE STAFF & INDONESIAN EX-PATS BY 20% FOR PERIOD APRIL 1 TO JUNE 30

* IMPLEMENTED COST SAVING MEASURES TO ACCOMMODATE LOWER EXPECTED SALES IN JUNE 2020 QUARTER

* COMMENCED A REVIEW OF INDONESIAN OPERATIONS TO ACHIEVE SAVINGS COMMENSURATE WITH 20% REDUCTION IN SALARY COSTS