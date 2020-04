April 20 (Reuters) - Atlas Technical Consultants Inc :

* ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS INC FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 23.75 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF EXISTING WARRANTS

* ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS INC SAYS IN ADDITION, SELLING SECURITY HOLDERS OFFERING OF UP TO 27.8 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK