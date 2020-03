March 16 (Reuters) - Atlas Technical Consultants Inc :

* ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $505 MILLION TO $530 MILLION

* ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS - TO DATE, THE COMPANY HAS NOT HAD ANY SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM COVID-19