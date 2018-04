April 24 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corp PLC:

* ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $750 MILLION OF CASH EXCHANGEABLE SENIOR NOTES

* ATLASSIAN - ALSO EXPECTS TO GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $112.5 MILLION AMOUNT OF NOTES