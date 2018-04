April 25 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corp PLC:

* ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $850 MILLION OF 0.625% CASH EXCHANGEABLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* ATLASSIAN CORP PLC SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $750 MILLION

* ATLASSIAN CORP - ISSUER HAS GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES