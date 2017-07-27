BRIEF-Atlassian Corporation Q4 loss per share $0.09

July 27 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corporation Plc

* Atlassian announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $174.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $171.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlassian Corporation Plc - Chief Financial Officer Murray Demo will be leaving Atlassian on December 31, 2017

* Atlassian Corporation Plc - Atlassian will soon begin a search for a chief financial officer to succeed Demo

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees Q1 fiscal year 2018 total revenue in range of $184 million to $186 million

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees Q1 2018 net loss per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.11 on an IFRS basis

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees Q1 2018 net income per diluted share is expected to be approximately $0.09 on a non-IFRS basis

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees fiscal year 2018 total revenue is expected to be in range of $826 million to $834 million

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees FY 2018 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $230 million to $240 million

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees FY 2018 net loss per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.46to $0.44 on an IFRS basis

* Atlassian Corporation Plc sees FY 2018 net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.42 to $0.44 on a non-IFRS basis

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $809.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $181.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlassian Corporation Plc - capital expenditures that are expected to be in range of $25 million to $30 million in fiscal 2018