* ATLATSA ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (“CFO”) AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO

* ATLATSA RESOURCES CORP - ‍REINHARDT VAN WYK HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS ACTING CFO OF COMPANY​

* ATLATSA RESOURCES CORP - ‍SHIREEN STOW HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018​