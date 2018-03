March 29 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp:

* ATLATSA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ATLATSA RESOURCES - QTRLY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 3 CANADIAN CENTS

* ATLATSA - DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT