BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources says delay in filing Q2 financial statements

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp:

* Atlatsa Resources Corporation announces delay in filing of Q2 2017 financial statements

* At this time it is uncertain as to when company will be able to finalize its financial statements and related disclosures​

* Due to financial restructure plan, not in position to file interim financial statements for 3,6 months ended June 30

* Due to financial restructure plan with Anglo American Platinum, not in position to file unaudited interim financial statements