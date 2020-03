March 13 (Reuters) - ATM Grupa SA:

* SAYS THAT IT SUSPENDS ALL SHOOTING UNTIL MARCH 22 AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* SAYS IT IS SEEING GROWING NUMBER OF CANCELLATIONS OF TV PRODUCTION SERVICES

* SAYS IF THE SITUATION PERSISTS IT CAN HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS CONSOLIDATED RESULTS