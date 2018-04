April 13 (Reuters) - ATM SA:

* UNDERTAKES REVERSAL OF IMPAIRMENT OF VALUE IN USE OF SHARES OF LINX TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDING B.V. (UNIT)

* ESTIMATED VALUE IN USE OF ITS SHARES IN UNIT IS NOW 52.2 MILLION ZLOTYS AS PER DEC. 31, 2017, 11.1 MILLION ZLOTYS MORE YOY

* THE ABOVE WILL BE REFLECTED IN THE COMPANY'S FY 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS