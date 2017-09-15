BRIEF-ATN International says its board declared quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on Oct 9​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ATN International Inc

* ATN International Inc - ‍ announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on October 9, 2017​

* ATN International Inc - ‍ decided to strategically shift capital allocation program by “reducing our regular cash dividend” - SEC Filing​

* ATN International Inc - ‍ decided to shift capital allocation program to return capital to shareholders through targeted stock buybacks, among others​

* ATN International Inc - ‍"difficult at this time to estimate timetable for restoration of full services for St. Thomas and St. John"​