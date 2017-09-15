FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ATN International says its board declared quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on Oct 9​
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in a month

BRIEF-ATN International says its board declared quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on Oct 9​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ATN International Inc

* ATN International Inc - ‍ announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on October 9, 2017​

* ATN International Inc - ‍ decided to strategically shift capital allocation program by “reducing our regular cash dividend” - SEC Filing​

* ATN International Inc - ‍ decided to shift capital allocation program to return capital to shareholders through targeted stock buybacks, among others​

* ATN International Inc - ‍"difficult at this time to estimate timetable for restoration of full services for St. Thomas and St. John"​ Source text:(bit.ly/2xCzbLu) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.