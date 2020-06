June 4 (Reuters) - Atomo Diagnostics Ltd:

* ATOMO DIAGNOSTICS LTD- ATOMO AND NG BIOTECH EXPAND COVID-19 PARTNERSHIP

* ATOMO DIAGNOSTICS- ATOMO NOW HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE, AS LISTED MANUFACTURER, COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST IN AUSTRALIA AND NZ

* ATOMO DIAGNOSTICS -AS OF 4 JUNE NG BIOTECH HAS ORDERED IN EXCESS OF 1.5 MILLION GALILEO DEVICES FROM ATOMO