March 7 (Reuters) -

* ATOMWISE RAISES $45 MILLION SERIES A TO BECOME THE PREFERRED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PARTNER FOR THE GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

* ATOMWISE - RAISED $45 MILLION OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP

* ATOMWISE - NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES