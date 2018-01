Jan 16 (Reuters) - Aton Resources Inc:

* ATON RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF TERMS OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ATON RESOURCES INC - PLACEMENT TO NOW HAVE OFFERING OF UP TO 37.5 MILLION UNITS OF CO'S SHARES AT $0.04/UNIT FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $1.5 MILLION