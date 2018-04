BRIEF-Atos And Google Cloud Form Global Partnership

April 24 (Reuters) - Atos:

* WILL WORK WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO BRING ENTERPRISES NEW SECURE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTERS TO FOCUS ON MACHINE LEARNING AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

* TO CREATE THREE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTERS AND INNOVATION LABS IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

* GOOGLE CLOUD IS NOW ATOS’ PREFERRED PUBLIC CLOUD PARTNER

* BUSINESS SOLUTIONS TO ENCOMPASS HYBRID CLOUD, DATA ANALYTICS & MACHINE LEARNING AND DIGITAL WORKPLACE

* ATOS AND GOOGLE CLOUD FORM A GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)