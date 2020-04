April 3 (Reuters) - ATOS SE:

* COVID-19: ATOS AND CITY OF VIENNA IMPLEMENT SYSTEM FOR DIGITAL EPIDEMIC MANAGEMENT

* DIGITAL PLATFORM EPISYS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO OTHER MUNICIPALITIES AND PROVINCES IN AUSTRIA BY THE END OF THE WEEK

* THE DIGITAL PLATFORM STORES AND MANAGES ALL PATIENT DATA AND DATA RELATED TO THE VIRUS - INCLUDING TRACKING AND TRACING PATIENT INCIDENT REPORTS, IN REAL-TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)