April 25 (Reuters) - ATOS SE:

* Q1 REVENUE AT € 2,945 MILLION, +3.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, +2.0% ORGANIC GROWTH

* Q1 ORDER ENTRY REACHED €2,941MILLION REPRESENTING A BOOK TO BILL RATIO OF 100%.

* ALL 2018 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED