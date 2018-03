March 20 (Reuters) - ATOS:

* AVIVA SELECTS ATOS TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM

* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH INSURANCE CO AVIVA TO DELIVER CROSS ENTERPRISE DATA SERVICES OVER 6.5 YRS

* AN 18-MONTH TRANSITIONAL PERIOD FROM THE INCUMBENT PROVIDER, INCLUDED IN THE AGREEMENT, IS UNDERWAY‍​