June 27 (Reuters) - ATOS:

* ATOS WINS MAJOR CONTRACT TO ACCOMPANY SAFRAN IN THE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE

* FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT RUNS TILL 2021 AND HAS OPTION OF A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION.

* ATOS SELECTED BY SAFRAN, AS ITS PARTNER TO OPTIMIZE DATACENTERS WORLDWIDE