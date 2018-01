BRIEF-Atoss Software FY Net Profit Of 9.3 Million Euros, Up 1 Pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - ATOSS SOFTWARE AG:

* GENERATED RECORD SALES AND EARNINGS FIGURES IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES

* FY ‍OPERATING PROFIT CAME IN AT EUR 14.1 MILLION, SLIGHTLY UP ON PREVIOUS YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 13.6 MILLION​

* ‍RECOMMENDS A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.17 PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.16)​

* FY REVENUES OF EUR 54.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.5 MILLION YEAR AGO, AN EBIT MARGIN OF 26 PERCENT

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT RECORD DEVELOPMENT WILL BE SUSTAINED IN 2018 AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 25 PERCENT ACHIEVED​

* FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 9.3 MILLION, UP 1%