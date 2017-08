July 25 (Reuters) - ATOSS SOFTWARE AG

* IN FIRST HALF YEAR ATOSS SOFTWARE AG INCREASED SALES BY A CLEAR 11 PERCENT TO EUR 26.5 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING PROFITS (EBIT) AT EUR 6.6 MILLION WERE 6 PERCENT HIGHER THAN IN YEAR BEFORE

* ‍EXPECTS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT TO BE SUSTAINED IN CURRENT SECOND HALF AND ALSO IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 AS A WHOLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)