April 23 (Reuters) - ATOSS SOFTWARE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ATOSS SOFTWARE AG: STRONG BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* SALES IN Q1 2018 ROSE BY 12 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 14.5 MILLION

* Q1 OPERATING PROFITS (EBIT) RECORDED DOUBLE-DIGIT GAINS, COMING IN AT EUR 3.8 MILLION, 16 PERCENT UP

* REAFFIRMED IT EXPECTS HIGHLY POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TO BE SUSTAINED FOR CURRENT FY