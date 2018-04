April 24 (Reuters) - Atossa Genetics Inc:

* ATOSSA GENETICS RECEIVES POSITIVE INTERIM REVIEW FROM INDEPENDENT SAFETY COMMITTEE IN PHASE 1 TOPICAL ENDOXIFEN DOSE ESCALATION STUDY IN MEN

* ATOSSA GENETICS - INDEPENDENT SAFETY COMMITTEE REVIEWED BLINDED DATA FROM FIRST GROUP IN STUDY, CONCLUDED STUDY MAY ADVANCE TO NEXT DOSING LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: