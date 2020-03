March 26 (Reuters) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc:

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COMPANY UPDATE

* ATOSSA GENETICS - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, CO HAD ABOUT $12.6 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND WORKING CAPITAL OF ABOUT $13.0 MILLION