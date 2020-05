BRIEF-Atossa Therapeutics Announces Second Covid-19 Therapeutic Development Program

May 28 (Reuters) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc:

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SECOND COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, AT-301 NASAL SPRAY: SUMMIT BIOSCIENCES RETAINED TO DEVELOP AND SUPPLY AT-301 NASAL SPRAY FOR CLINICAL STUDY

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - BEGUN DEVELOPMENT OF SECOND COVID-19 PROGRAM USING DRUG CANDIDATE AT-301

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - ALSO INTENDS TO CONDUCT TESTING TO DETERMINE WHETHER AT-301 CAN BE USED AS A PROPHYLAXIS TO PREVENT OR MITIGATE SARS-COV-2

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - NEW AT-301 NASAL SPRAY PROGRAM IS BEING DEVELOPED FOR RELATIVELY HEALTHIER COVID-19 PATIENTS WHO HAVE NOT BEEN HOSPITALIZED

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - FILED PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATIONS ON AT-301 TO TREAT PATIENTS DIAGNOSED WITH, OR TO PREVENT, COVID-19 VIA NASAL SPRAY

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO APPLY TO FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE SO THAT HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS MAY BE COMMENCED IN Q3 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: