BRIEF-Atossa Therapeutics Announces Successful In Vitro Testing Results Of Covid-19 Drug

May 20 (Reuters) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc:

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL IN VITRO TESTING RESULTS OF COVID-19 DRUG: AT-H201 INHIBITS SARS-COV-2 INFECTIVITY OF VERO CELLS IN LABORATORY CULTURE

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - FINDINGS FROM TESTING INCLUDE AT-H201 COMPONENTS INHIBITED SARS-COV-2 FROM INFECTING VERO CELLS IN A LABORATORY CULTURE

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - COMPONENTS OF AT-H201 WERE FOUND TO BE AT LEAST FOUR-TIMES MORE POTENT THAN REMDESIVIR

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - COMPONENTS OF AT-H201 WERE FOUND TO BE AT LEAST TWENTY-TIMES MORE POTENT THAN HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE