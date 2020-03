March 13 (Reuters) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc:

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING MEETING WITH FDA

* ATOSSA GENETICS- OBJECTIVE OF MEETING WITH FDA IS TO DISCUSS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ORAL ENDOXIFEN TO REDUCE MAMMOGRAPHIC BREAST DENSITY