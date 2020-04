April 27 (Reuters) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc:

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS CONTRACTS WITH NYC HEALTH + HOSPITALS/METROPOLITAN FOR COVID-19 HOPE CLINICAL STUDY

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - NY HOPE STUDY TO EVALUATE AT-H201 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS ON VENTILATORS WITH GOAL OF REDUCING AMOUNT OF TIME ON VENTILATORS

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - HAS FILED COMPREHENSIVE PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATIONS RELATED TO AT-H201