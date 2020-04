BRIEF-Atossa Therapeutics Launches Covid-19 Hope Drug Development Program

April 16 (Reuters) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc:

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS LAUNCHES COVID-19 HOPE DRUG DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* ATOSSA GENETICS INC - PROGRAM USES A NOVEL COMBINATION OF TWO DRUGS PREVIOUSLY APPROVED BY FDA FOR OTHER DISEASES

* ATOSSA GENETICS INC - GOAL OF COVID-19 HOPE PROGRAM IS TO DEVELOP A THERAPY TO IMPROVE LUNG FUNCTION

* ATOSSA GENETICS INC - FILED COMPREHENSIVE PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATIONS RELATED TO AT-H201

* ATOSSA GENETICS INC - INTENDS TO APPLY TO FDA UNDER ITS CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT ACCELERATION PROGRAM FOR APPROVAL TO COMMENCE A CLINICAL STUDY