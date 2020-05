BRIEF-Atossa Therapeutics Receives FDA Feedback On Two Ongoing Programs

May 7 (Reuters) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc:

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA FEEDBACK ON TWO ONGOING PROGRAMS

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS -FDA REQUESTED, CO SUBMIT ADDITIONAL PRE-CLINICAL,OTHER INFORMATION ON AT-H201 BEFORE APPROVING COVID-19 HOPE STUDY

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS - FDA RECENTLY PROVIDED WRITTEN INPUT ON ATOSSA’S CLINICAL PATH FOR ORAL ENDOXIFEN TO REDUCE MAMMOGRAPHIC BREAST DENSITY, OR MBD

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS -INPUT RECEIVED FROM FDA FOR ORAL ENDOXIFEN WILL INFORM CO'S CLINICAL TRIAL STRATEGY & STUDY DESIGN BOTH IN U.S. & IN STOCKHOLM