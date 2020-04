April 20 (Reuters) - Atossa Therapeutics Inc:

* ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS SEEKS CLINICAL INVESTIGATION APPROVAL FROM FDA TO LAUNCH THE COVID-19 HOPE STUDY

* ATOSSA GENETICS - APPLIED TO FDA FOR APPROVAL TO COMMENCE CLINICAL STUDY OF PROPRIETARY DRUG, AT-H201, IN COVID-19 PATIENTS ON MECHANICAL VENTILATION