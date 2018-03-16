BRIEF-ATrack Technology announces 2017 dividend payment

March 16(Reuters) - ATrack Technology Inc

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.00000004 per share to shareholders for 2017

* Says will pay cash dividend of T$28.5 million in total

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.14982787 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.85017230 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 2.9 million shares in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/dG8T7V

