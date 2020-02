Feb 13 (Reuters) - Atreca Inc:

* ATRECA ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL OF ATRC-101 IN PATIENTS WITH SELECT SOLID TUMORS

* ATRECA INC - TRIAL WILL ALSO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BIOMARKERS AND INITIAL SIGNALS OF CLINICAL ACTIVITY OF ATRC-101