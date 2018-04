April 26 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj:

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 345.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 332.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT EUR 3.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 (EUR 0.46) BE PAID PER SHARE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)