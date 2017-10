Oct 26 (Reuters) - ATRIA OYJ

* ‍JULY-SEPTEMBER NET SALES WERE EUR 360.8 MILLION (EUR 339.1 MILLION)​

* ‍JULY-SEPTEMBER EBIT WAS EUR 16.2 MILLION (EUR 13.2 MILLION)​

* ‍IN 2017, EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE BETTER THAN IN 2016 AND NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW​