Feb 15 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj:

* OCT -DEC ‍NET SALES WERE EUR 374.4 MILLION (EUR 356.8 MILLION).​

* ‍OCT-DEC CONSOLIDATED EBIT WAS EUR 13.4 MILLION (EUR 10.8 MILLION)​

* PROPOSES THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 (EUR 0.46) BE PAID FOR EACH SHARE FOR 2017 FINANCIAL PERIOD​

* ‍IN 2018, EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE BETTER THAN IN 2017​

‍IN 2018, NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW.​