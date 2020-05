May 8 (Reuters) - AtriCure Inc:

* ATRICURE ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM CONVERGE IDE CLINICAL TRIAL

* ATRICURE - CONVERGE IDE CLINICAL TRIAL SHOWED 18% DIFFERENCE IN FAVOR OF HYBRID CONVERGENT PROCEDURE VERSUS ENDOCARDIAL CATHETER ABLATION ALONE

* ATRICURE - THERE WERE NO DEATHS, CARDIAC PERFORATIONS OR ATRIO-ESOPHAGEAL FISTULAS REPORTED IN CONVERGE IDE CLINICAL TRIAL