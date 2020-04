April 29 (Reuters) - AtriCure Inc:

* ATRICURE INC - ON APRIL 29 ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 23, 2018

* ATRICURE INC - AMENDMENT MODIFIES A COVENANT RELATED TO COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY RATIO AND INCREASES EARLY TERMINATION FEE IN CREDIT AGREEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2YjoYQS) Further company coverage: