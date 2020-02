BRIEF-AtriCure Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.42

Feb 18 (Reuters) - AtriCure Inc:

* ATRICURE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q4 REVENUE $61.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $59.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.42 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $254 MILLION TO $261 MILLION

* REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS $61.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $8.4 MILLION OR 15.9% (16.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IS PROJECTED TO BE A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION FOR 2020

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.09, REVENUE VIEW $258.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA