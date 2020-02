Feb 26 (Reuters) - Atrion Corp:

* ATRION REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

* Q4 REVENUE $34.5 MILLION VERSUS $34.9 MILLION

* FOR Q1 OF 2020, SALES AND OPERATING INCOME ARE FORECASTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR PERIOD