April 27 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd:

* EXITS ROMANIA WITH EUR95 MILLION AGREEMENT TO SELL ATRIUM MILITARI

* AGREEMENT TO SELL ATRIUM MILITARI SHOPPING CENTRE IN BUCHAREST TO MAS REAL ESTATE INC

* SALE REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 9% TO YEAR END BOOK VALUE

* CONDITIONS FOR TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO BE FINALISED BY END OF Q3 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)