March 21 (Reuters) - ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD :

* FY ‍GROUP NRI INCREASED BY 0.6% TO EUR189.9M ​

* FY ‍GROUP OPERATING MARGIN REMAINED HEALTHY AT 95.6% (2016: 96.4%)​

* FY ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 40.8% TO EUR159.9M​

* FY ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX GREW 53.1% TO EUR89.1M (2016: 58.2M)​

* ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE - ‍AGREED IN NOV TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL DIVIDEND AT EURCENTS 27 PER SHARE FOR 2018, TO BE PAID QUARTERLY​

* ‍APPROVED A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF EURCENTS 14 PER SHARE​