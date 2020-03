BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate Updates On Coronavirus

March 19 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd:

* ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD - UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT IMPOSED RESTRICTIONS TO TRADING IN ATRIUM’S GEOGRAPHIES AS RESULT OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD - TOO EARLY TO ASCERTAIN FULL IMPACT THESE RECENT GOVERNMENT ORDERS, OR COVID-19 PANDEMIC ITSELF

* ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD - IN DISCUSSION WITH ITS TENANTS ABOUT A JOINT APPROACH TO ADDRESSING CHALLENGES THAT COVID- 19 IS PRESENTING

* ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LTD - BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT RESOURCES TO MANAGE ITS LIQUIDITY NEEDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)