July 12 (Reuters) - ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB

* Q2 RENTAL INCOME SEK ‍​ 624 MILLION ( SEK 614 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL)

* Q2 PROFIT BEFORE CHANGES IN VALUE SEK 315 ‍​ MILLION (SEK 308 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)