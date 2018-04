April 24 (Reuters) - ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB:

* BUYER IS CASTELLUM

* PURCHASE PRICE IS BASED ON AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 127 MILLION

* SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF PROPERTY DRAGARBRUNN 19:1 IN UPPSALA, KNOWN AS RÅDHUSET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)