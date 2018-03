BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces $30 Million Public Offering Of Common Shares

March 13 (Reuters) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp :

* ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT - ENTERED AGREEMENT TO WHICH UNDERWRITERS WILL PURCHASE 2.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF ATRIUM AT $12.50/SHARE

* ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT - TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND MORTGAGE LOAN OPPORTUNITIES AND/OR REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)